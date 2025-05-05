Omni Consumer Protocol Price (OCP)
The live price of Omni Consumer Protocol (OCP) today is 0.00370086 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.90K USD. OCP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Omni Consumer Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Omni Consumer Protocol price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.90M USD
During today, the price change of Omni Consumer Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Omni Consumer Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000092243.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Omni Consumer Protocol to USD was $ -0.0000269644.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Omni Consumer Protocol to USD was $ -0.003815404817649775.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000092243
|-0.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000269644
|-0.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003815404817649775
|-50.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of Omni Consumer Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-0.07%
+0.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) aims to be the first DeFi DAO conglomerate with multiple interlinked protocols under the same family. This architecture from the outset allows our community to benefit not only from the underlying protocols, but the overall DAO as well. The first to go live, OmniCOMP, is a synthetic currency minter. Users can supply assets to mint USDO, and other currencies, earning $OMNIC rewards for a supercharged yield. Coming next is OmniTRADE a DEX with IL protection, tight slippage tolerance, and accurate pricing of assets. Finally, the jewel of OCP, Delta City. The promise of blockchain realized in a fully decentralized utopia. Create, trade, and buy your stake in the OCP universe with unique items such as APY boosters and virtual real estate via NFTs.
|1 OCP to VND
₫97.3881309
|1 OCP to AUD
A$0.0056993244
|1 OCP to GBP
￡0.002775645
|1 OCP to EUR
€0.0032567568
|1 OCP to USD
$0.00370086
|1 OCP to MYR
RM0.015543612
|1 OCP to TRY
₺0.1427421702
|1 OCP to JPY
¥0.5337010206
|1 OCP to RUB
₽0.3059871048
|1 OCP to INR
₹0.3122045496
|1 OCP to IDR
Rp60.6698263584
|1 OCP to KRW
₩5.1046332066
|1 OCP to PHP
₱0.205212687
|1 OCP to EGP
￡E.0.187263516
|1 OCP to BRL
R$0.0210208848
|1 OCP to CAD
C$0.0051071868
|1 OCP to BDT
৳0.451134834
|1 OCP to NGN
₦5.9403614118
|1 OCP to UAH
₴0.153955776
|1 OCP to VES
Bs0.32567568
|1 OCP to PKR
Rs1.0433464512
|1 OCP to KZT
₸1.9165273596
|1 OCP to THB
฿0.1220173542
|1 OCP to TWD
NT$0.1098045162
|1 OCP to AED
د.إ0.0135821562
|1 OCP to CHF
Fr0.0030347052
|1 OCP to HKD
HK$0.028681665
|1 OCP to MAD
.د.م0.0342699636
|1 OCP to MXN
$0.0724998474