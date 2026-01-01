How much is ON worth right now?

ON is currently trading at ₹0.031986859532676610000, with a price movement of -0.25% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is ONLIVE going up or down today?

ONLIVE has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Entertainment,Polygon Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is ON today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling ONLIVE.

What makes ON different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Entertainment,Polygon Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, ONLIVE offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much ONLIVE exists in the market?

There are 1560000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is ON's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.033396477502596665000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.009741805675526940000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.