Onchain Yield Coin Price (ONYC)
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) is currently trading at 1.008 USD with a market cap of $ 100.81M USD. ONYC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ONYC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ONYC price information.
During today, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ -0.000256380253061.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ +0.0012832848.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000256380253061
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012832848
|+0.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Onchain Yield Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.02%
-0.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Licensed to deploy digital assets as insurance collateral, OnRe provides a new class of investors with direct access consistent real-world returns. Through structured products designed to generate yield in both rising and falling markets, OnRe offers a return profile not achievable in traditional finance. With an emphasis on transparency, scalability, and capital efficiency, OnRe is redefining how capital supports reinsurance, creating access to an industry that has historically remained out of reach. The first product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yield-bearing asset backed by stablecoins and used to underwrite real world private placements and accrue yield from reinsurance premiums. ONyc targets a base yield exceeding 16%, driven by reinsurance performance that remains uncorrelated across market cycles. Alongside this base return, the collateral assets themselves contribute additional yield, resulting in a compound, multi-source return designed to deliver steady performance and capture upside as markets evolve. Currently collateralized in sUSDe, ONyc combines uncorrelated real-world yield with crypto-native yield opportunities. Through this approach, OnRe aims to connect digital asset allocators to the $750 billion reinsurance market.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
