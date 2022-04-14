Oncology Network (ONC) Information

Oncology Network is an original Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement aimed at revolutionizing cancer research by fostering collaboration among researchers, patients, and the public.

Oncology Network seeks to dismantle the cancer research barriers by creating a collaborative, transparent, and decentralized platform. This initiative connects various stakeholders, facilitating a more inclusive approach to cancer research.

Imagine a world where researchers, patients, and the public come together seamlessly to tackle one of humanity's greatest challenges:cancer. By breaking down the barriers of traditional systems, it empowers collaboration, fosters inclusivity, and accelerates the pace of discovery like never before.