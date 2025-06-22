What is Ooga Booga (OOGA)

Ooga Booga is a decentralized exchange aggregator built on Berachain, designed to help traders find the most cost-effective crypto swaps across various exchanges. It serves as Berachain's native liquidity aggregator, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of decentralized trading on the platform. Ooga Booga is a platform designed to streamline cryptocurrency trading by sourcing the best prices across multiple DEXs. Ooga Booga aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide traders with a seamless, cost-effective swapping experience. Launched by co-founders Bruno Wu and 20-Thisyear-old Kevin Liu—previously the mind behind the Gridex Protocol on Arbitrum—Ooga Booga has quickly positioned itself as a cornerstone of Berachain’s DeFi landscape, even before the network’s mainnet went live.

Ooga Booga (OOGA) Resource Official Website

Ooga Booga (OOGA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ooga Booga (OOGA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OOGA token's extensive tokenomics now!