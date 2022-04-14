OpenLoop (OPL) Tokenomics
OpenLoop (OPL) Information
OpenLoop.Network is a decentralized wireless network that reimagines how internet connectivity is delivered and used. By leveraging cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, OpenLoop transforms unused internet bandwidth into a powerful resource that fuels technological innovation, rewards users, and supports the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI).
At its core, OpenLoop is designed to enhance internet service delivery through the use of a distributed framework. Unlike traditional centralized networks, OpenLoop operates on principles of decentralization, where users contribute small amounts of unused bandwidth to build a robust and reliable network. This contribution creates a scalable ecosystem that meets the increasing demands of AI data processing and other high-performance technologies.
OpenLoop (OPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpenLoop (OPL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OpenLoop (OPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OpenLoop (OPL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OPL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OPL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand OPL's tokenomics, explore OPL token's live price!
OPL Price Prediction
Want to know where OPL might be heading? Our OPL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.