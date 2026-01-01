What is the current trading price of opensouls?

opensouls (OPENSOULS) is currently priced at ₹0.0020907961627838310000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -17.08% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing opensouls's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in OPENSOULS?

Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is opensouls's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #9723 with a market capitalization of ₹2066501.38231778994000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about OPENSOULS?

With 999826504.819569 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to opensouls's recent performance?

The price range between ₹0.0020573795502468972000 and ₹0.0028982137738113666000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does opensouls stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, OPENSOULS continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.