The live OpenZK Network price today is 0 USD.OZK market cap is 153,409 USD. Track real-time OZK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

OpenZK Network Price (OZK)

1 OZK to USD Live Price:

--
----
+58.80%1D
OpenZK Network (OZK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:31:13 (UTC+8)

OpenZK Network Price Today

The live OpenZK Network (OZK) price today is --, with a 58.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current OZK to USD conversion rate is -- per OZK.

OpenZK Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 153,409, with a circulating supply of 3.62B OZK. During the last 24 hours, OZK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00312993, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OZK moved -0.00% in the last hour and +38.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OpenZK Network (OZK) Market Information

$ 153.41K
$ 153.41K$ 153.41K

--
----

$ 634.91K
$ 634.91K$ 634.91K

3.62B
3.62B 3.62B

15,000,000,000.0
15,000,000,000.0 15,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OpenZK Network is $ 153.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OZK is 3.62B, with a total supply of 15000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 634.91K.

OpenZK Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00312993
$ 0.00312993$ 0.00312993

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+58.89%

+38.27%

+38.27%

OpenZK Network (OZK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of OpenZK Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OpenZK Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OpenZK Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OpenZK Network to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+58.89%
30 Days$ 0+41.11%
60 Days$ 0-27.14%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for OpenZK Network

OpenZK Network (OZK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OZK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OpenZK Network (OZK) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of OpenZK Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price OpenZK Network will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for OZK price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking OpenZK Network Price Prediction.

What is OpenZK Network (OZK)

OpenZK Network is a Layer 2 solution based on ZK Rollup technology, designed to address the scalability, cost, and performance limitations of Ethereum, while integrating staking and restaking features for users. OpenZK Network provides an efficient, secure, and low-cost transaction processing environment, particularly suited for decentralized finance (DeFi), Real World Assets, NFTs, gaming, and trading applications.

OpenZK has innovatively integrated a sustainable rewards mechanism into its network, allowing users to seamlessly stake and bridge their ETH, automatically earning both staking and restaking rewards on the underlying ETH. Users receive ozETH, a liquid token representing their staked/restaked ETH position and associated rewards. Furthermore, OpenZK Network introduces a stablecoin reward and incentives feature, with users able to stake and bridge supported stablecoins to the network, generating ozUSD, a reference token for the position and relevant rewards, offering users a way to maximize the utility of their stablecoin holdings.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About OpenZK Network

What is OpenZK Network about?

What makes OpenZK Network unique?

What's next for OpenZK Network?

What is today's price of OpenZK Network (OZK)?

The live price is ₹0.0038044981926829878000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 58.89%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OZK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OZK is 3624354407.7281733, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own OpenZK Network?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OZK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of OpenZK Network today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹13787958.02601711494000, positioning OpenZK Network at rank #6298 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OZK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of OpenZK Network?

The recent price movement of 58.89% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2), and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

How much will 1 OpenZK Network be worth in 2030?
If OpenZK Network were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential OpenZK Network prices and expected ROI.
OpenZK Network (OZK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

