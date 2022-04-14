What is OpenZK Network about?

OpenZK Network is a Layer 2 solution based on ZK Rollup technology, designed to address the scalability, cost, and performance limitations of Ethereum, while integrating staking and restaking features for users. OpenZK Network provides an efficient, secure, and low-cost transaction processing environment, particularly suited for decentralized finance (DeFi), Real World Assets, NFTs, gaming, and trading applications.

What makes OpenZK Network unique?

OpenZK has innovatively integrated a sustainable rewards mechanism into its network, allowing users to seamlessly stake and bridge their ETH, automatically earning both staking and restaking rewards on the underlying ETH. Users receive ozETH, a liquid token representing their staked/restaked ETH position and associated rewards.

What's next for OpenZK Network?

OpenZK Network introduces a stablecoin reward and incentives feature, with users able to stake and bridge supported stablecoins to the network, generating ozUSD, a reference token for the position and relevant rewards, offering users a way to maximize the utility of their stablecoin holdings.

What is today's price of OpenZK Network (OZK)?

The live price is ₹0.0038044981926829878000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 58.89%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of OZK are in circulation?

The circulating supply of OZK is 3624354407.7281733, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own OpenZK Network?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of OZK across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of OpenZK Network today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹13787958.02601711494000, positioning OpenZK Network at rank #6298 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is OZK being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of OpenZK Network?

The recent price movement of 58.89% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2), and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.