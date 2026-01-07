OpenZK Network is a Layer 2 solution based on ZK Rollup technology, designed to address the scalability, cost, and performance limitations of Ethereum, while integrating staking and restaking features for users. OpenZK Network provides an efficient, secure, and low-cost transaction processing environment, particularly suited for decentralized finance (DeFi), Real World Assets, NFTs, gaming, and trading applications.

OpenZK has innovatively integrated a sustainable rewards mechanism into its network, allowing users to seamlessly stake and bridge their ETH, automatically earning both staking and restaking rewards on the underlying ETH. Users receive ozETH, a liquid token representing their staked/restaked ETH position and associated rewards. Furthermore, OpenZK Network introduces a stablecoin reward and incentives feature, with users able to stake and bridge supported stablecoins to the network, generating ozUSD, a reference token for the position and relevant rewards, offering users a way to maximize the utility of their stablecoin holdings.