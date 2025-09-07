Optopia AI (OPAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001586 $ 0.00001586 $ 0.00001586 24H Low $ 0.00002131 $ 0.00002131 $ 0.00002131 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001586$ 0.00001586 $ 0.00001586 24H High $ 0.00002131$ 0.00002131 $ 0.00002131 All Time High $ 0.00315088$ 0.00315088 $ 0.00315088 Lowest Price $ 0.00001564$ 0.00001564 $ 0.00001564 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +9.69% Price Change (7D) -3.15% Price Change (7D) -3.15%

Optopia AI (OPAI) real-time price is $0.00001836. Over the past 24 hours, OPAI traded between a low of $ 0.00001586 and a high of $ 0.00002131, showing active market volatility. OPAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00315088, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001564.

In terms of short-term performance, OPAI has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +9.69% over 24 hours, and -3.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Optopia AI (OPAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 120.13K$ 120.13K $ 120.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 183.63K$ 183.63K $ 183.63K Circulation Supply 6.54B 6.54B 6.54B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Optopia AI is $ 120.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OPAI is 6.54B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.63K.