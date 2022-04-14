ORA Coin (ORA) Tokenomics
ORA is World Intelligence Network that connects all intelligence.
With World Intelligence Network, ORA is leading the new era of Web(3,3), combining Web3 based on Blockchain and Crypto, with Web3 based on AI models.
ORA's products include: opML (Optimistic Machine Learning, enabling all AI models to be verifiable), OAO (Onchain AI Oracle, providing AI inference computation on blockchains), opAgent (framework for Onchain Perpetual AI Agent), and RMS (Resilient Model Services, offering high performance AI inference API).
Understanding the tokenomics of ORA Coin (ORA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
