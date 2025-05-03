ORA Coin Price (ORA)
The live price of ORA Coin (ORA) today is 0.845199 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.38M USD. ORA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ORA Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ORA Coin price change within the day is -18.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.32M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ORA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORA price information.
During today, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ -0.1954027734934572.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ +1.4758870854.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ +0.8868799041.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ORA Coin to USD was $ -0.3555603496696032.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.1954027734934572
|-18.77%
|30 Days
|$ +1.4758870854
|+174.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.8868799041
|+104.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3555603496696032
|-29.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of ORA Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
-18.77%
+7.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ORA is World Intelligence Network that connects all intelligence. With World Intelligence Network, ORA is leading the new era of Web(3,3), combining Web3 based on Blockchain and Crypto, with Web3 based on AI models. ORA's products include: opML (Optimistic Machine Learning, enabling all AI models to be verifiable), OAO (Onchain AI Oracle, providing AI inference computation on blockchains), opAgent (framework for Onchain Perpetual AI Agent), and RMS (Resilient Model Services, offering high performance AI inference API).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ORA to VND
₫22,241.411685
|1 ORA to AUD
A$1.31005845
|1 ORA to GBP
￡0.63389925
|1 ORA to EUR
€0.74377512
|1 ORA to USD
$0.845199
|1 ORA to MYR
RM3.60899973
|1 ORA to TRY
₺32.59932543
|1 ORA to JPY
¥122.4693351
|1 ORA to RUB
₽69.88950531
|1 ORA to INR
₹71.52919137
|1 ORA to IDR
Rp13,855.71909456
|1 ORA to KRW
₩1,183.75191144
|1 ORA to PHP
₱47.04377634
|1 ORA to EGP
￡E.42.90230124
|1 ORA to BRL
R$4.77537435
|1 ORA to CAD
C$1.16637462
|1 ORA to BDT
৳103.0297581
|1 ORA to NGN
₦1,354.48210944
|1 ORA to UAH
₴35.1602784
|1 ORA to VES
Bs72.687114
|1 ORA to PKR
Rs238.27850208
|1 ORA to KZT
₸434.99011734
|1 ORA to THB
฿27.9760869
|1 ORA to TWD
NT$25.95606129
|1 ORA to AED
د.إ3.10188033
|1 ORA to CHF
Fr0.69306318
|1 ORA to HKD
HK$6.55029225
|1 ORA to MAD
.د.م7.82654274
|1 ORA to MXN
$16.54899642