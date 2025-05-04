Orbs Price (ORBS)
The live price of Orbs (ORBS) today is 0.02047907 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 93.83M USD. ORBS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Orbs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Orbs price change within the day is -2.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.58B USD
During today, the price change of Orbs to USD was $ -0.00049939780055024.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Orbs to USD was $ +0.0009993663.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Orbs to USD was $ -0.0005363468.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Orbs to USD was $ +0.000118744331821364.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00049939780055024
|-2.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009993663
|+4.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005363468
|-2.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000118744331821364
|+0.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Orbs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
-2.38%
-4.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Orbs was built to bridge the unoccupied gap between the functionality of a public blockchain with the ironclad security of a private one. In a time where people are trusting major companies less than ever before, those enterprises can, at best, ask users to trust them. By empowering those enterprises with the option of operating on a public blockchain safely, Orbs grants them a major competitive edge in the form of digital guarantees to users: No need to trust when users can simply verify.
|1 ORBS to VND
₫538.90672705
|1 ORBS to AUD
A$0.0317425585
|1 ORBS to GBP
￡0.0153593025
|1 ORBS to EUR
€0.0180215816
|1 ORBS to USD
$0.02047907
|1 ORBS to MYR
RM0.0874456289
|1 ORBS to TRY
₺0.7876250322
|1 ORBS to JPY
¥2.9657789174
|1 ORBS to RUB
₽1.6983292751
|1 ORBS to INR
₹1.7308909964
|1 ORBS to IDR
Rp335.7224053008
|1 ORBS to KRW
₩28.6821662792
|1 ORBS to PHP
₱1.136588385
|1 ORBS to EGP
￡E.1.0389032211
|1 ORBS to BRL
R$0.1157067455
|1 ORBS to CAD
C$0.0282611166
|1 ORBS to BDT
৳2.496398633
|1 ORBS to NGN
₦32.9244056297
|1 ORBS to UAH
₴0.851929312
|1 ORBS to VES
Bs1.80215816
|1 ORBS to PKR
Rs5.7734594144
|1 ORBS to KZT
₸10.6052911902
|1 ORBS to THB
฿0.677857217
|1 ORBS to TWD
NT$0.6289122397
|1 ORBS to AED
د.إ0.0751581869
|1 ORBS to CHF
Fr0.0167928374
|1 ORBS to HKD
HK$0.1587127925
|1 ORBS to MAD
.د.م0.1896361882
|1 ORBS to MXN
$0.4009801906