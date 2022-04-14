Original Gangsters ($OG) Tokenomics

Original Gangsters ($OG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Original Gangsters ($OG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Original Gangsters ($OG) Information

$OG is a tribute to the pioneers of Solana—the original believers who helped shape the ecosystem into what it is today. More than just a meme,The $OG represents the history, the community, and the innovation, ensuring that Solana’s legacy remains alive while paving the way for the future. It is a cultural movement that embodies the resilience, vision, and spirit of the blockchain’s earliest adopters.

Official Website:
https://solanasog.com/

Original Gangsters ($OG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Original Gangsters ($OG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 34.40K
$ 34.40K$ 34.40K
Total Supply:
$ 999.88M
$ 999.88M$ 999.88M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.88M
$ 999.88M$ 999.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 34.40K
$ 34.40K$ 34.40K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00152896
$ 0.00152896$ 0.00152896
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Original Gangsters ($OG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Original Gangsters ($OG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $OG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $OG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $OG's tokenomics, explore $OG token's live price!

$OG Price Prediction

Want to know where $OG might be heading? Our $OG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.