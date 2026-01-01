OSMI Price Today

The live OSMI (OSMI) price today is $ 0.00391945, with a 10.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00391945 per OSMI.

OSMI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 940,554, with a circulating supply of 241.76M OSMI. During the last 24 hours, OSMI traded between $ 0.00388566 (low) and $ 0.00764028 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.451797, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OSMI moved +0.07% in the last hour and -17.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OSMI (OSMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 940.55K$ 940.55K $ 940.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.01M$ 1.01M $ 1.01M Circulation Supply 241.76M 241.76M 241.76M Total Supply 260,149,595.7726422 260,149,595.7726422 260,149,595.7726422

The current Market Cap of OSMI is $ 940.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OSMI is 241.76M, with a total supply of 260149595.7726422. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.01M.