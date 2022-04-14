OVO (OVO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OVO (OVO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OVO (OVO) Information OVO is Japan's largest NFT issuance and trading platform, providing one-stop customized NFT solutions for artists. Most of OVO users are fans of animation and art. OVO is based in Japan, radiating the global NFT market and providing Super Avatars to the Metaverse. OVO is deployed on multiple smart chains, they are ETH, BNB and Flow. OVO has now sold more than 60,000 NFTs, with more than 100,000 transfers on the blockchain. Official Website: https://www.ovo.space/ Whitepaper: https://ovo-nft-platform.gitbook.io/ovo-platform/v/new-whitepaper/

OVO (OVO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OVO (OVO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 154.69K Total Supply: $ 165.00M Circulating Supply: $ 165.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 154.69K All-Time High: $ 0.236899 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00093783

OVO (OVO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OVO (OVO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OVO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OVO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

