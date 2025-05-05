OVO Price (OVO)
The live price of OVO (OVO) today is 0.00105419 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 173.94K USD. OVO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OVO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- OVO price change within the day is +1.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 165.00M USD
During today, the price change of OVO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OVO to USD was $ -0.0001374424.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OVO to USD was $ -0.0002007262.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OVO to USD was $ -0.0004474064184469327.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001374424
|-13.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002007262
|-19.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004474064184469327
|-29.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of OVO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+1.73%
-12.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OVO is Japan's largest NFT issuance and trading platform, providing one-stop customized NFT solutions for artists. Most of OVO users are fans of animation and art. OVO is based in Japan, radiating the global NFT market and providing Super Avatars to the Metaverse. OVO is deployed on multiple smart chains, they are ETH, BNB and Flow. OVO has now sold more than 60,000 NFTs, with more than 100,000 transfers on the blockchain.
|1 OVO to VND
₫27.74100985
|1 OVO to AUD
A$0.0016339945
|1 OVO to GBP
￡0.0007906425
|1 OVO to EUR
€0.0009276872
|1 OVO to USD
$0.00105419
|1 OVO to MYR
RM0.0045013913
|1 OVO to TRY
₺0.0405757731
|1 OVO to JPY
¥0.1526888796
|1 OVO to RUB
₽0.0874239767
|1 OVO to INR
₹0.0891001388
|1 OVO to IDR
Rp17.2818005136
|1 OVO to KRW
₩1.4764563464
|1 OVO to PHP
₱0.058507545
|1 OVO to EGP
￡E.0.0534896006
|1 OVO to BRL
R$0.0059561735
|1 OVO to CAD
C$0.0014547822
|1 OVO to BDT
৳0.128505761
|1 OVO to NGN
₦1.6948318049
|1 OVO to UAH
₴0.043854304
|1 OVO to VES
Bs0.09276872
|1 OVO to PKR
Rs0.2971972448
|1 OVO to KZT
₸0.5459228334
|1 OVO to THB
฿0.034893689
|1 OVO to TWD
NT$0.0323741749
|1 OVO to AED
د.إ0.0038688773
|1 OVO to CHF
Fr0.0008644358
|1 OVO to HKD
HK$0.0081699725
|1 OVO to MAD
.د.م0.0097617994
|1 OVO to MXN
$0.0206410402