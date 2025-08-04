OX Labs Price (OXLABS)
OX Labs (OXLABS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.74K USD. OXLABS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of OX Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OX Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OX Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OX Labs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OX Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-5.80%
-9.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OX Labs is a decentralized AI coordination protocol built on Solana. It provides users with access to a growing library of advanced AI models without subscriptions or usage-based fees. Users gain access through token-based permissions that require holding $OXLABS. All operations, including tool management, treasury spending, and marketing decisions, are governed transparently via an on-chain DAO. Swap fees collected through the platform are used to purchase and burn $OXLABS, reinforcing a deflationary and community-aligned token economy.
