Oxbull Price (OXI)
The live price of Oxbull (OXI) today is 0.161731 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.94M USD. OXI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oxbull Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Oxbull price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.98M USD
During today, the price change of Oxbull to USD was $ -0.0010308242751463.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oxbull to USD was $ -0.0300584988.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oxbull to USD was $ -0.0546576868.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oxbull to USD was $ -0.10134702426987575.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0010308242751463
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0300584988
|-18.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0546576868
|-33.79%
|90 Days
|$ -0.10134702426987575
|-38.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Oxbull: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-0.63%
+1.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Since Oxbull’s inception in February 2021, the team has been consistently involved in pushing the envelop of blockchain innovation and living the motto: charging the future of blockchain, bringing groundbreaking projects into the space and gradually establishing ourselves as the #1 ranked Launchpad and IDO platform in both current ROI and ATH ROI, with a tiering system that everyone can participate.
