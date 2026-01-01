Oxedium Price Today

The live Oxedium (OXE) price today is $ 0, with a 16.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current OXE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OXE.

Oxedium currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 477,364, with a circulating supply of 975.85M OXE. During the last 24 hours, OXE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OXE moved -6.12% in the last hour and -27.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Oxedium (OXE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 477.36K$ 477.36K $ 477.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 477.36K$ 477.36K $ 477.36K Circulation Supply 975.85M 975.85M 975.85M Total Supply 975,852,609.152997 975,852,609.152997 975,852,609.152997

