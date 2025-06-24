Paimon SpaceX SPV Token Price (SPCX)
The live price of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) today is 219.61 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.20M USD. SPCX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paimon SpaceX SPV Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Paimon SpaceX SPV Token price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPCX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPCX price information.
During today, the price change of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token to USD was $ -0.0492365306656.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0492365306656
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.02%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) offers investors exclusive access to SpaceX's growth potential through a British Virgin Islands Special Purpose Vehicle structure. Each token represents fractional ownership in the underlying SPV that invests in venture capital funds with SpaceX exposure. SPCX provides a unique opportunity to participate in the space industry's leading innovator. The token structure enables global qualified investors to access this premium late-stage venture equity that would typically be unavailable to most. SPCX is deployed on BNB Chain with plans for multi-chain expansion.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Paimon SpaceX SPV Token (SPCX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPCX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPCX to VND
₫5,779,037.15
|1 SPCX to AUD
A$338.1994
|1 SPCX to GBP
￡160.3153
|1 SPCX to EUR
€188.8646
|1 SPCX to USD
$219.61
|1 SPCX to MYR
RM942.1269
|1 SPCX to TRY
₺8,698.7521
|1 SPCX to JPY
¥32,091.6093
|1 SPCX to RUB
₽17,237.1889
|1 SPCX to INR
₹18,954.5391
|1 SPCX to IDR
Rp3,600,163.3584
|1 SPCX to KRW
₩300,834.9546
|1 SPCX to PHP
₱12,559.4959
|1 SPCX to EGP
￡E.11,127.6387
|1 SPCX to BRL
R$1,205.6589
|1 SPCX to CAD
C$300.8657
|1 SPCX to BDT
৳26,836.342
|1 SPCX to NGN
₦340,478.9518
|1 SPCX to UAH
₴9,195.0707
|1 SPCX to VES
Bs22,619.83
|1 SPCX to PKR
Rs62,298.9648
|1 SPCX to KZT
₸114,618.8512
|1 SPCX to THB
฿7,185.6392
|1 SPCX to TWD
NT$6,504.8482
|1 SPCX to AED
د.إ805.9687
|1 SPCX to CHF
Fr177.8841
|1 SPCX to HKD
HK$1,723.9385
|1 SPCX to MAD
.د.م2,009.4315
|1 SPCX to MXN
$4,201.1393