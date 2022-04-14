Pain Price Today

The live Pain (PAIN) price today is $ 0.717594, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.717594 per PAIN.

Pain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,587,844, with a circulating supply of 5.00M PAIN. During the last 24 hours, PAIN traded between $ 0.710959 (low) and $ 0.724865 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 24.3, while the all-time low was $ 0.684949.

In short-term performance, PAIN moved +0.12% in the last hour and +1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pain (PAIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.59M$ 3.59M $ 3.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.18M$ 7.18M $ 7.18M Circulation Supply 5.00M 5.00M 5.00M Total Supply 9,999,886.43196 9,999,886.43196 9,999,886.43196

