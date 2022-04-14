Paintswap (BRUSH) Information

BRUSH is the deflationary token of Estfor Kingdom and Paintswap.

Estfor Kingdom is a fully on-chain medieval idle MMORPG on Sonic (previously Fantom). It is a free-to-play browser-based game featuring over 17 skills, 60+ quests, collectible items and pets, BRUSH-yielding clan wars, a built-in VRF system, a peer-to-peer item orderbook, and other on-chain mechanics.

Paintswap is the official 190M Airdrop Marketplace of Sonic. It is the leading NFT and fNFT marketplace with its own launchpad for creators, and the team behind PaintswapVRF, Sonic’s native verifiable randomness provider. 50% of marketplace and launchpad fees are used to buy back and burn BRUSH.