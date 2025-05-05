Paintswap Price (BRUSH)
The live price of Paintswap (BRUSH) today is 0.01706344 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.01M USD. BRUSH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paintswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Paintswap price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 411.64M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BRUSH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRUSH price information.
During today, the price change of Paintswap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paintswap to USD was $ -0.0011585188.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paintswap to USD was $ -0.0020160471.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paintswap to USD was $ +0.00502067012707685.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011585188
|-6.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020160471
|-11.81%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00502067012707685
|+41.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of Paintswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.59%
-0.07%
+6.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BRUSH is the deflationary token of Estfor Kingdom and Paintswap. Estfor Kingdom is a fully on-chain medieval idle MMORPG on Sonic (previously Fantom). Earn while playing in this free-to-play browser-based game that features 17+ skills to master, 60+ quests to complete, collectible items and pets, BRUSH-yielding clan wars, its own VRF & P2P Item Orderbook, and more! Paintswap is the official 190M Airdrop Marketplace of Sonic. The #1 NFT and fNFT Marketplace with its own Launchpad for creators. 50% of Marketplace and Launchpad fees are used to buy back and burn BRUSH.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BRUSH to VND
₫449.0244236
|1 BRUSH to AUD
A$0.026448332
|1 BRUSH to GBP
￡0.01279758
|1 BRUSH to EUR
€0.0150158272
|1 BRUSH to USD
$0.01706344
|1 BRUSH to MYR
RM0.0728608888
|1 BRUSH to TRY
₺0.6562599024
|1 BRUSH to JPY
¥2.4731749936
|1 BRUSH to RUB
₽1.4150710792
|1 BRUSH to INR
₹1.4422019488
|1 BRUSH to IDR
Rp279.7284798336
|1 BRUSH to KRW
₩23.8983715264
|1 BRUSH to PHP
₱0.94702092
|1 BRUSH to EGP
￡E.0.8656283112
|1 BRUSH to BRL
R$0.096408436
|1 BRUSH to CAD
C$0.0235475472
|1 BRUSH to BDT
৳2.080033336
|1 BRUSH to NGN
₦27.4330631224
|1 BRUSH to UAH
₴0.709839104
|1 BRUSH to VES
Bs1.50158272
|1 BRUSH to PKR
Rs4.8105250048
|1 BRUSH to KZT
₸8.8364730384
|1 BRUSH to THB
฿0.564799864
|1 BRUSH to TWD
NT$0.5240182424
|1 BRUSH to AED
د.إ0.0626228248
|1 BRUSH to CHF
Fr0.0139920208
|1 BRUSH to HKD
HK$0.13224166
|1 BRUSH to MAD
.د.م0.1580074544
|1 BRUSH to MXN
$0.3341021552