What is the real-time price of Palie today?

The live price of Palie stands at ₹0.0012016570139719628000, moving 0.29% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for PALIE?

PALIE has traded between ₹0.0011944668448532076000 and ₹0.0012205312079086952000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Palie showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is PALIE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests PALIE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Palie?

With a market cap of ₹1200961.3651097232344000, Palie is ranked #10605, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has PALIE seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Palie compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.0706038656616166864000, while the ATL is ₹0.0011432368898820768000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence PALIE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.