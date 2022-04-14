Discover key insights into Pandora (PANDORA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pandora (PANDORA) Information

Pandora is the first ERC404, an experimental mixed ERC20 / ERC721 implementation with native liquidity and fractionalization for non-fungible tokens.

For each token held, addresses receive one replicant from the corresponding NFT collection. This innovation enables persistent liquidity and semi-fungibility for all assets within the collection.