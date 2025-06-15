Paparazzi Token Price (PAPARAZZI)
The live price of Paparazzi Token (PAPARAZZI) today is 0.002371 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PAPARAZZI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Paparazzi Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Paparazzi Token price change within the day is +12.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Paparazzi Token to USD was $ +0.00027246.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Paparazzi Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Paparazzi Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Paparazzi Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00027246
|+12.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Paparazzi Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.89%
+12.98%
-10.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Paparazzi platform enables users to create personal blogs, share diverse content, and mint it as NFTs for trade in a Web3 environment. Users can write about topics like blood types, zodiac signs, fortune-telling, MBTI, and more, turning their content into NFTs to generate income. Paparazzi is not just a blogging platform but a revolutionary model where users can create digital assets and sell them to earn economic value.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
