Peanut Price (NUX)
The live price of Peanut (NUX) today is 0.00479892 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 239.95K USD. NUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Peanut Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Peanut price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUX price information.
During today, the price change of Peanut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Peanut to USD was $ +0.0000113316.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Peanut to USD was $ +0.0000180381.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Peanut to USD was $ +0.002024754389367871.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000113316
|+0.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000180381
|+0.38%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002024754389367871
|+72.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Peanut: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.77%
+0.03%
+19.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Everyone wants to buy cheaper and sell higher. But the volatility and imperfect mechanisms of AMMs make trading on DEXs less profitable due to significant slippage. As a result, users overpay even for minor trades. These are the problems that Peanut solves!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NUX to VND
₫126.2835798
|1 NUX to AUD
A$0.007438326
|1 NUX to GBP
￡0.00359919
|1 NUX to EUR
€0.0042230496
|1 NUX to USD
$0.00479892
|1 NUX to MYR
RM0.0204913884
|1 NUX to TRY
₺0.1847104308
|1 NUX to JPY
¥0.6950755728
|1 NUX to RUB
₽0.3979744356
|1 NUX to INR
₹0.4056047184
|1 NUX to IDR
Rp78.6708070848
|1 NUX to KRW
₩6.7211753952
|1 NUX to PHP
₱0.26634006
|1 NUX to EGP
￡E.0.2434972008
|1 NUX to BRL
R$0.027113898
|1 NUX to CAD
C$0.0066225096
|1 NUX to BDT
৳0.584988348
|1 NUX to NGN
₦7.7152716732
|1 NUX to UAH
₴0.199635072
|1 NUX to VES
Bs0.42230496
|1 NUX to PKR
Rs1.3529115264
|1 NUX to KZT
₸2.4851687112
|1 NUX to THB
฿0.158844252
|1 NUX to TWD
NT$0.1473748332
|1 NUX to AED
د.إ0.0176120364
|1 NUX to CHF
Fr0.0039351144
|1 NUX to HKD
HK$0.03719163
|1 NUX to MAD
.د.م0.0444379992
|1 NUX to MXN
$0.0939628536