Penpie Price (PNP)
The live price of Penpie (PNP) today is 1.96 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.32M USD. PNP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Penpie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Penpie price change within the day is -3.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PNP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Penpie to USD was $ -0.061397206777721.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Penpie to USD was $ +0.0550885440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Penpie to USD was $ +0.5808422760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Penpie to USD was $ +0.0754035869546186.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.061397206777721
|-3.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0550885440
|+2.81%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5808422760
|+29.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0754035869546186
|+4.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Penpie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-3.03%
-3.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Penpie is a next-generation DeFi platform built by Magpie to provide Pendle Finance users with yield and veTokenomics boosting services. Integrated with Pendle Finance, Penpie focuses on locking PENDLE tokens to obtain governance rights and enhanced yield benefits within Pendle Finance. Penpie revolutionizes the way users can maximize returns on their investments and monetize their governance power. What makes your project unique? Penpie gives PENDLE holders the chance to earn high APR by converting their tokens into mPENDLE. By leveraging the power of Pendle Finance's veTokenomics model, Penpie offers users the opportunity to earn more PENDLE rewards with their PENDLE tokens. Penpie has created mPENDLE, a Penpie version of the PENDLE token, which allows users to earn a large share of PENDLE rewards while enjoying increased flexibility through Penpie. This mechanism gives PENDLE holders the chance to earn high APR% by converting their tokens into mPENDLE at a 1:1 ratio. What can your token be used for? PNP is the governance and revenue-sharing token of Penpie. Users can lock their PNP tokens on Penpie to receive vlPNP at a 1:1 ratio. vlPNP is the locked version of the PNP token.
