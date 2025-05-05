Pepedex Price (PPDEX)
The live price of Pepedex (PPDEX) today is 0.04074384 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.38K USD. PPDEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pepedex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pepedex price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.23K USD
Get real-time price updates of the PPDEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PPDEX price information.
During today, the price change of Pepedex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pepedex to USD was $ -0.0010017932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pepedex to USD was $ -0.0122193546.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pepedex to USD was $ -0.03593292449898117.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010017932
|-2.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0122193546
|-29.99%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03593292449898117
|-46.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pepedex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+0.08%
+1.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PPDEX is the center of Pepemon Economy, being the token PPBLZ holders can farm to mint NFTs
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PPDEX to VND
₫1,044.71280144
|1 PPDEX to AUD
A$0.0627455136
|1 PPDEX to GBP
￡0.03055788
|1 PPDEX to EUR
€0.0358545792
|1 PPDEX to USD
$0.04074384
|1 PPDEX to MYR
RM0.1707166896
|1 PPDEX to TRY
₺1.5710824704
|1 PPDEX to JPY
¥5.8724096592
|1 PPDEX to RUB
₽3.3687006912
|1 PPDEX to INR
₹3.4318536432
|1 PPDEX to IDR
Rp667.9316964096
|1 PPDEX to KRW
₩56.0435593584
|1 PPDEX to PHP
₱2.259245928
|1 PPDEX to EGP
￡E.2.059601112
|1 PPDEX to BRL
R$0.2314250112
|1 PPDEX to CAD
C$0.0562264992
|1 PPDEX to BDT
৳4.966674096
|1 PPDEX to NGN
₦65.3991598992
|1 PPDEX to UAH
₴1.694943744
|1 PPDEX to VES
Bs3.58545792
|1 PPDEX to PKR
Rs11.4865033728
|1 PPDEX to KZT
₸21.0996049824
|1 PPDEX to THB
฿1.3412872128
|1 PPDEX to TWD
NT$1.2068325408
|1 PPDEX to AED
د.إ0.1495298928
|1 PPDEX to CHF
Fr0.0334099488
|1 PPDEX to HKD
HK$0.31576476
|1 PPDEX to MAD
.د.م0.3772879584
|1 PPDEX to MXN
$0.7981718256