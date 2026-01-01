What is the current price of Peppa The Shiba?

The live price of Peppa The Shiba (PEPPA) is ₹0.001246436323060176000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Peppa The Shiba positioned in the market?

Peppa The Shiba currently sits at market rank #10714, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1245506.011891515144000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PEPPA?

The circulating supply of PEPPA is 999348783.62464 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Peppa The Shiba?

During the last 24 hours, Peppa The Shiba traded within a range of ₹0.0010757287396845432000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0013810153173616008000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Peppa The Shiba from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Peppa The Shiba reached an all-time high of ₹0.1030450585427292024000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0010757287396845432000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PEPPA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Peppa The Shiba?

The current price movement of -9.56% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.