Persistence One Price (XPRT)
The live price of Persistence One (XPRT) today is 0.06589 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.97M USD. XPRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Persistence One Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Persistence One price change within the day is +1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 227.20M USD
During today, the price change of Persistence One to USD was $ +0.00065387.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Persistence One to USD was $ -0.0171126938.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Persistence One to USD was $ -0.0252625554.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Persistence One to USD was $ -0.05686222848134325.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00065387
|+1.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0171126938
|-25.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0252625554
|-38.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05686222848134325
|-46.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Persistence One: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
+1.00%
-9.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Persistence One is building the BTCFi Liquidity Hub, enabling fast, near zero-slippage swaps for XPRT, BTC-variants, and BTCFi tokens on the Persistence DEX App. BTCFi’s rapid growth has created multiple BTC-related assets, making fragmentation a significant challenge. Persistence One will provide a single comprehensive liquidity hub, simplifying value transfer and enhancing interoperability across the entire Bitcoin ecosystem. Trade Now - https://app.persistence.one
|1 XPRT to VND
₫1,733.89535
|1 XPRT to AUD
A$0.1021295
|1 XPRT to GBP
￡0.0494175
|1 XPRT to EUR
€0.0579832
|1 XPRT to USD
$0.06589
|1 XPRT to MYR
RM0.2813503
|1 XPRT to TRY
₺2.5341294
|1 XPRT to JPY
¥9.5500966
|1 XPRT to RUB
₽5.4642577
|1 XPRT to INR
₹5.5690228
|1 XPRT to IDR
Rp1,080.1637616
|1 XPRT to KRW
₩92.2828984
|1 XPRT to PHP
₱3.656895
|1 XPRT to EGP
￡E.3.3425997
|1 XPRT to BRL
R$0.3722785
|1 XPRT to CAD
C$0.0909282
|1 XPRT to BDT
৳8.031991
|1 XPRT to NGN
₦105.9320119
|1 XPRT to UAH
₴2.741024
|1 XPRT to VES
Bs5.79832
|1 XPRT to PKR
Rs18.5757088
|1 XPRT to KZT
₸34.1217954
|1 XPRT to THB
฿2.180959
|1 XPRT to TWD
NT$2.0234819
|1 XPRT to AED
د.إ0.2418163
|1 XPRT to CHF
Fr0.0540298
|1 XPRT to HKD
HK$0.5106475
|1 XPRT to MAD
.د.م0.6101414
|1 XPRT to MXN
$1.2901262