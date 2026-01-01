ExchangeDEX+
The live Phantasma Phoenix price today is 0.01877772 USD.SOUL market cap is 2,481,658 USD. Track real-time SOUL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Phantasma Phoenix Price (SOUL)

1 SOUL to USD Live Price:

$0.01877772
$0.01877772
+2.60%1D
USD
Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Live Price Chart
Phantasma Phoenix Price Today

The live Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) price today is $ 0.01877772, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01877772 per SOUL.

Phantasma Phoenix currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,481,658, with a circulating supply of 132.12M SOUL. During the last 24 hours, SOUL traded between $ 0.01819988 (low) and $ 0.0190325 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.00960482.

In short-term performance, SOUL moved -0.42% in the last hour and +5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Market Information

$ 2.48M
$ 2.48M

--
--

$ 2.48M
$ 2.48M

132.12M
132.12M

132,119,034.3401274
132,119,034.3401274

The current Market Cap of Phantasma Phoenix is $ 2.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOUL is 132.12M, with a total supply of 132119034.3401274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.48M.

Phantasma Phoenix Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01819988
$ 0.01819988
24H Low
$ 0.0190325
$ 0.0190325
24H High

$ 0.01819988
$ 0.01819988

$ 0.0190325
$ 0.0190325

$ 3.96
$ 3.96

$ 0.00960482
$ 0.00960482

-0.42%

+2.69%

+5.50%

+5.50%

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Phantasma Phoenix to USD was $ +0.00049198.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phantasma Phoenix to USD was $ +0.0081569871.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phantasma Phoenix to USD was $ +0.0055150670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phantasma Phoenix to USD was $ -0.000260546006540287.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00049198+2.69%
30 Days$ +0.0081569871+43.44%
60 Days$ +0.0055150670+29.37%
90 Days$ -0.000260546006540287-1.36%

Price Prediction for Phantasma Phoenix

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOUL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Phantasma Phoenix could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Phantasma Phoenix will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOUL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Phantasma Phoenix Price Prediction.

What is Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL)

Phantasma Phoenix is a next-generation Layer 1 smart contract platform purpose-built for Web3 gaming, digital collectibles, and the creator economy. It features deterministic smart contracts, native NFT and fungible token standards, and advanced asset infusion capabilities that allow NFTs to contain other tokens. Phoenix is designed for high performance, low fees, and customizable blockchain experiences. Developers can build secure, efficient dApps with rapid finality and flexible architecture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Phantasma Phoenix

What is the current price of Phantasma Phoenix?

Phantasma Phoenix is priced at ₹1.695825945448681020000, shifting 2.69% today.

How fast is the SOUL community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Phantasma Phoenix's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Entertainment,Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Layer 1 (L1),Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gaming Blockchains,On-chain Gaming,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Platform,Gaming Marketplace sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is SOUL's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does SOUL compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹357.629719900860000 and ATL is ₹0.867416435933883370000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 132119034.3401274 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phantasma Phoenix

