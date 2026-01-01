Phantasma Phoenix Price Today

The live Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) price today is $ 0.01877772, with a 2.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOUL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01877772 per SOUL.

Phantasma Phoenix currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,481,658, with a circulating supply of 132.12M SOUL. During the last 24 hours, SOUL traded between $ 0.01819988 (low) and $ 0.0190325 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.96, while the all-time low was $ 0.00960482.

In short-term performance, SOUL moved -0.42% in the last hour and +5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Phantasma Phoenix (SOUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.48M$ 2.48M $ 2.48M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.48M$ 2.48M $ 2.48M Circulation Supply 132.12M 132.12M 132.12M Total Supply 132,119,034.3401274 132,119,034.3401274 132,119,034.3401274

