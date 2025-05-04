Pharaoh Price (PHAR)
The live price of Pharaoh (PHAR) today is 326.95 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.99M USD. PHAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pharaoh Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pharaoh price change within the day is -2.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.33K USD
Get real-time price updates of the PHAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHAR price information.
During today, the price change of Pharaoh to USD was $ -9.7118099785717.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pharaoh to USD was $ -124.6427561600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pharaoh to USD was $ -125.0759322150.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pharaoh to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -9.7118099785717
|-2.88%
|30 Days
|$ -124.6427561600
|-38.12%
|60 Days
|$ -125.0759322150
|-38.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pharaoh: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.99%
-2.88%
-10.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized exchange with ve (3,3) Incentives and Concentrated Liquidity
