More About PHAI

PHAI Price Info

PHAI Whitepaper

PHAI Official Website

PHAI Tokenomics

PHAI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Pharmachain AI Logo

Pharmachain AI Price (PHAI)

Unlisted

1 PHAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00111691
$0.00111691$0.00111691
+3.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-06 10:09:50 (UTC+8)

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00107092
$ 0.00107092$ 0.00107092
24H Low
$ 0.00114343
$ 0.00114343$ 0.00114343
24H High

$ 0.00107092
$ 0.00107092$ 0.00107092

$ 0.00114343
$ 0.00114343$ 0.00114343

$ 0.00114343
$ 0.00114343$ 0.00114343

$ 0.00104899
$ 0.00104899$ 0.00104899

-0.25%

+3.44%

--

--

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) real-time price is $0.00111644. Over the past 24 hours, PHAI traded between a low of $ 0.00107092 and a high of $ 0.00114343, showing active market volatility. PHAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00114343, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00104899.

In terms of short-term performance, PHAI has changed by -0.25% over the past hour, +3.44% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Market Information

$ 167.47K
$ 167.47K$ 167.47K

--
----

$ 1.12M
$ 1.12M$ 1.12M

150.00M
150.00M 150.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pharmachain AI is $ 167.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHAI is 150.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12M.

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pharmachain AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pharmachain AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pharmachain AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pharmachain AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.44%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Pharmachain AI (PHAI)

Pharmachain AI tells you which Pharmacy has a medicine in real time & predicts medication shortages before they occur. The global pharmaceutical market is currently valued at approximately $1.65 trillion and is projected to reach $2.35 trillion by 2030. The United States represents a significant portion of this market, with over 41,000 pharmacies serving a whopping 340 million people. It is worse in emerging markets in Africa, where you have 4,500 pharmacies serving over 200 million people. Despite the massive growth and volume of the market, distribution is poor, and medications are located far from those who need them, causing pharmacies billions in losses due to expiry, while creating artificial scarcity. The FDA lists hundreds of essential medicines that are in shortage, but at the same time, those drugs are lying somewhere in another pharmacy about to expire. Patients and the public are at the receiving end of this, just as we saw during the lockdown and COVID-19. Where people died not from COVID but from underlying illnesses that were not properly managed due to the difficulty in locating their meds. However, drug shortages are happening, and patients are at the receiving end of it. Supply chain and med-tech expert Dr. Jay Bhaumik highlighted: “Whether it’s a patient’s cancer treatment or critical care medication, the unpredictable availability of life-saving drugs has challenged healthcare providers around the world. The global drug shortage crisis continues to impact healthcare systems worldwide.”

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Pharmachain AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pharmachain AI (PHAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pharmachain AI (PHAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pharmachain AI.

Check the Pharmachain AI price prediction now!

PHAI to Local Currencies

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pharmachain AI (PHAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pharmachain AI (PHAI)

How much is Pharmachain AI (PHAI) worth today?
The live PHAI price in USD is 0.00111644 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PHAI to USD price?
The current price of PHAI to USD is $ 0.00111644. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pharmachain AI?
The market cap for PHAI is $ 167.47K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PHAI?
The circulating supply of PHAI is 150.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHAI?
PHAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00114343 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHAI?
PHAI saw an ATL price of 0.00104899 USD.
What is the trading volume of PHAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHAI is -- USD.
Will PHAI go higher this year?
PHAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-06 10:09:50 (UTC+8)

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-05 15:06:00Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
09-05 12:39:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining
09-05 02:06:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Spot Trading Volume on CEX Platforms Exceeds Bitcoin for the First Time in Seven Years in August
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.