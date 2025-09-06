What is Pharmachain AI (PHAI)

Pharmachain AI tells you which Pharmacy has a medicine in real time & predicts medication shortages before they occur. The global pharmaceutical market is currently valued at approximately $1.65 trillion and is projected to reach $2.35 trillion by 2030. The United States represents a significant portion of this market, with over 41,000 pharmacies serving a whopping 340 million people. It is worse in emerging markets in Africa, where you have 4,500 pharmacies serving over 200 million people. Despite the massive growth and volume of the market, distribution is poor, and medications are located far from those who need them, causing pharmacies billions in losses due to expiry, while creating artificial scarcity. The FDA lists hundreds of essential medicines that are in shortage, but at the same time, those drugs are lying somewhere in another pharmacy about to expire. Patients and the public are at the receiving end of this, just as we saw during the lockdown and COVID-19. Where people died not from COVID but from underlying illnesses that were not properly managed due to the difficulty in locating their meds. However, drug shortages are happening, and patients are at the receiving end of it. Supply chain and med-tech expert Dr. Jay Bhaumik highlighted: “Whether it’s a patient’s cancer treatment or critical care medication, the unpredictable availability of life-saving drugs has challenged healthcare providers around the world. The global drug shortage crisis continues to impact healthcare systems worldwide.”

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PHAI to Local Currencies

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pharmachain AI (PHAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pharmachain AI (PHAI) How much is Pharmachain AI (PHAI) worth today? The live PHAI price in USD is 0.00111644 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PHAI to USD price? $ 0.00111644 . Check out The current price of PHAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Pharmachain AI? The market cap for PHAI is $ 167.47K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PHAI? The circulating supply of PHAI is 150.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHAI? PHAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00114343 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHAI? PHAI saw an ATL price of 0.00104899 USD . What is the trading volume of PHAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHAI is -- USD . Will PHAI go higher this year? PHAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Pharmachain AI (PHAI) Important Industry Updates