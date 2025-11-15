Pigeon Token (PIQ) is a digital asset project aimed at combining the humor and popularity of memes with real-world value. Pigeon Token $PIQ is part of the Pigeon Quest NFT initiative, an evolving collection of handmade artworks created with precision and care. Unlike traditional meme coins, Pigeon Token offers utility and real-world applications beyond entertainment. Through $PIQ, holders can purchase merchandise items related to the Pigeon Quest project, creating a tangible link between digital assets and physical products.

The Pigeon Quest team launched the token with the support of Memeted and initially added liquidity on VVS Finance. The project later expanded by adding additional liquidity on Ebisu’s Bay, where its NFT collections are also listed. The team is actively building within the Cronos ecosystem and recently achieved whitelisting on VVS Finance, a milestone that supports its ongoing growth and integration within the CroFam community.