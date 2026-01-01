Pika Protocol Price Today

The live Pika Protocol (PIKA) price today is $ 0.509478, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.509478 per PIKA.

Pika Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,680,085, with a circulating supply of 19.00M PIKA. During the last 24 hours, PIKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 0.00342553.

In short-term performance, PIKA moved -- in the last hour and +1.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pika Protocol (PIKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.68M$ 9.68M $ 9.68M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.95M$ 50.95M $ 50.95M Circulation Supply 19.00M 19.00M 19.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Pika Protocol is $ 9.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PIKA is 19.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.95M.