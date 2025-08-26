More About PNL

Pinealon Logo

Pinealon Price (PNL)

Unlisted

1 PNL to USD Live Price:

-43.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pinealon (PNL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 12:33:44 (UTC+8)

Pinealon (PNL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+5.59%

-43.28%

--

--

Pinealon (PNL) real-time price is $0.00023479. Over the past 24 hours, PNL traded between a low of $ 0.00019134 and a high of $ 0.00044206, showing active market volatility. PNL's all-time high price is $ 0.00044206, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00019134.

In terms of short-term performance, PNL has changed by +5.59% over the past hour, -43.28% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pinealon (PNL) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Pinealon is $ 232.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 232.75K.

Pinealon (PNL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ -0.000179184897673366.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pinealon to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000179184897673366-43.28%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Pinealon (PNL)

Pinealon ($PNL) is a token within the NootropicsDAO ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous organization on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.science to fund biotech research, with its utility directly tied to a model that turns token trading volume into capital for scientific experiments. The project operates in collaboration with pump.science, a platform that conducts the scientific experiments and streams the results in real-time. This unique model leverages the crypto market to finance real-world scientific studies, with the DAO community governing the use of funds to research and develop nootropics and longevity-enhancing compounds. All experiment data will be tested and made available directly on the platform and fed into Nexus, the project's main knowledge graph. Profits from the sale of physical Pinealon capsules will be used for a perpetual token buy-back and burn mechanism, creating a direct economic link between real-world utility and the token's value. The core purpose of the project is to provide a transparent, community-governed vehicle for accelerating scientific discovery, with all experiment data being tested and made available directly on the platform.

Pinealon (PNL) Resource

Official Website

Pinealon Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pinealon (PNL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pinealon (PNL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pinealon.

Check the Pinealon price prediction now!

PNL to Local Currencies

Pinealon (PNL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pinealon (PNL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PNL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pinealon (PNL)

How much is Pinealon (PNL) worth today?
The live PNL price in USD is 0.00023479 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PNL to USD price?
The current price of PNL to USD is $ 0.00023479. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pinealon?
The market cap for PNL is $ 232.75K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PNL?
The circulating supply of PNL is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PNL?
PNL achieved an ATH price of 0.00044206 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PNL?
PNL saw an ATL price of 0.00019134 USD.
What is the trading volume of PNL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PNL is -- USD.
Will PNL go higher this year?
PNL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PNL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 12:33:44 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

