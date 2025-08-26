What is Pinealon (PNL)

Pinealon ($PNL) is a token within the NootropicsDAO ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous organization on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.science to fund biotech research, with its utility directly tied to a model that turns token trading volume into capital for scientific experiments. The project operates in collaboration with pump.science, a platform that conducts the scientific experiments and streams the results in real-time. This unique model leverages the crypto market to finance real-world scientific studies, with the DAO community governing the use of funds to research and develop nootropics and longevity-enhancing compounds. All experiment data will be tested and made available directly on the platform and fed into Nexus, the project's main knowledge graph. Profits from the sale of physical Pinealon capsules will be used for a perpetual token buy-back and burn mechanism, creating a direct economic link between real-world utility and the token's value. The core purpose of the project is to provide a transparent, community-governed vehicle for accelerating scientific discovery, with all experiment data being tested and made available directly on the platform.

Pinealon (PNL) Resource Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pinealon (PNL) How much is Pinealon (PNL) worth today? The live PNL price in USD is 0.00023479 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PNL to USD price? $ 0.00023479 . Check out The current price of PNL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Pinealon? The market cap for PNL is $ 232.75K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PNL? The circulating supply of PNL is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PNL? PNL achieved an ATH price of 0.00044206 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PNL? PNL saw an ATL price of 0.00019134 USD . What is the trading volume of PNL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PNL is -- USD . Will PNL go higher this year? PNL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PNL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

