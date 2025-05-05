Pineapple Cat Price (PICA)
The live price of Pineapple Cat (PICA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 174.68K USD. PICA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pineapple Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pineapple Cat price change within the day is -1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.52B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PICA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PICA price information.
During today, the price change of Pineapple Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pineapple Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pineapple Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pineapple Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-30.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pineapple Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-1.31%
-7.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pineapple Cat (PICA) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the viral social media trend of cats wearing pineapple hats. The project’s purpose is to encourage people to create and share more Pineapple Cat content, spreading the trend globally, while also onboarding new users into the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency in a fun and approachable way. Pineapple Cat leverages its ecosystem to blend internet culture with crypto adoption. The project features a dedicated app that allows users to create and share Pineapple Cat memes, fostering creativity and participation. Beyond its memetic appeal, $PICA actively contributes to cat shelters, making a tangible real-world impact by supporting animal welfare. Pineapple Cat is more than just a token; it’s a movement aimed at combining humor, community, and crypto to engage a global audience while making a difference.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
