What is Pinto Coin ($PINTO)

$PINTO is positioning itself as Africa’s leading token, powered by the cultural reach of FatboyAnimations, one of the continent’s most influential digital creators, with over 2M followers on TikTok and 800K on Instagram. Built on Solana, $PINTO blends internet humor, community participation, and accessible tools to engage and reward a new generation of African users entering Web3. With a mission rooted in culture and real-world impact, the project also channels part of its momentum toward charitable initiatives that support local communities. Led by a founder featured in Forbes, CNN, BBC, and Meta, $PINTO represents a new kind of Web3 movement, where memes meet meaning.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Resource Official Website

Pinto Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pinto Coin ($PINTO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pinto Coin ($PINTO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pinto Coin.

Check the Pinto Coin price prediction now!

$PINTO to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pinto Coin ($PINTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $PINTO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pinto Coin ($PINTO) How much is Pinto Coin ($PINTO) worth today? The live $PINTO price in USD is 0.00045613 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current $PINTO to USD price? $ 0.00045613 . Check out The current price of $PINTO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Pinto Coin? The market cap for $PINTO is $ 456.13K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of $PINTO? The circulating supply of $PINTO is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $PINTO? $PINTO achieved an ATH price of 0.00051594 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $PINTO? $PINTO saw an ATL price of 0.0004076 USD . What is the trading volume of $PINTO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $PINTO is -- USD . Will $PINTO go higher this year? $PINTO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $PINTO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Pinto Coin ($PINTO) Important Industry Updates