Pinto is low volatility money built on Base.
The term stablecoin gives people the wrong idea. Whereas sufficiently collateralized stablecoins are in fact stable coins, they are not money. Money has endogenous value. Money is volatile in nature. Our goal is to create money with endogenous value because of its censorship resistance, capital efficiency, and low volatility.
Pinto is not intended to create perfect stability. The stablecoin trilemma clearly states that censorship resistance and capital efficiency (i.e., low carrying costs) come at the cost of ideal price stability. However, there is certainly some sufficiently low level of volatility below which a censorship-resistant money with competitive carrying costs would compete with centralized stablecoins.
Stablecoin out. Low volatility money in.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pinto (PINTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PINTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PINTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.