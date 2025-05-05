Pinto Price (PINTO)
The live price of Pinto (PINTO) today is 0.700563 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.62M USD. PINTO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pinto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pinto price change within the day is -0.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.88M USD
During today, the price change of Pinto to USD was $ -0.0038853673003845.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pinto to USD was $ +0.0977435305.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pinto to USD was $ -0.2095788858.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pinto to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0038853673003845
|-0.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0977435305
|+13.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2095788858
|-29.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pinto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.55%
-8.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pinto is low volatility money built on Base. The term stablecoin gives people the wrong idea. Whereas sufficiently collateralized stablecoins are in fact stable coins, they are not money. Money has endogenous value. Money is volatile in nature. Our goal is to create money with endogenous value because of its censorship resistance, capital efficiency, and low volatility. Pinto is not intended to create perfect stability. The stablecoin trilemma clearly states that censorship resistance and capital efficiency (i.e., low carrying costs) come at the cost of ideal price stability. However, there is certainly some sufficiently low level of volatility below which a censorship-resistant money with competitive carrying costs would compete with centralized stablecoins. Stablecoin out. Low volatility money in.
