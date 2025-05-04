Pixel Price (PXL)
The live price of Pixel (PXL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 95.42K USD. PXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pixel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pixel price change within the day is -12.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 644.29M USD
During today, the price change of Pixel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pixel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pixel to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pixel to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pixel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.71%
-12.84%
-45.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XR Publisher is an open-source platform dedicated to decentralizing the 3D web by providing tools that enable creators to build, publish, and monetize immersive 3D experiences. Founded by Anthony Burchell in 2020, the platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI character management, social integrations, and 3D content publishing, all designed to democratize access to the metaverse. The $PXL token is the official cryptocurrency associated with XR Publisher. Initially, there were no plans to launch a token; however, due to community interest and the emergence of unofficial tokens, the decision was made to introduce $PXL to maintain project integrity and provide a legitimate option for supporters. The token serves as a demonstration of XR Publisher's capabilities and aims to engage the community in the platform's growth and the broader 3D web ecosystem.
