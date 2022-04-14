PIXL (PIXL) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Pixl is a gaming utility token for The Pixlverse. It will be used for all gaming related transactions (breeding, leveling up, buying in game assets, paying to battle opponents etc etc.
What makes your project unique? The Pixlverse is one of the first Web3 native games being released with 100% playability on mobile. It is a pet battler style game with extremely in depth game mechanics to keep players coming back for more.
History of your project. The Pixlverse is an NFT project founded by the creators of Sappy Seals. These projects come under the banner of Pixl Labs who have an in house industry leading team of game designers, developers, tokenomics experts and marketers.
What’s next for your project? Public launch of The Pixlverse and years of developing the game until it is respected in the competitive and casual gaming scene.
What can your token be used for? All Pixlverse in game purchases as well as other Pixl Lab related promotions.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PIXL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PIXL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
