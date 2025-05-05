PIXL Price (PIXL)
The live price of PIXL (PIXL) today is 0.0285272 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.28M USD. PIXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PIXL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PIXL price change within the day is -0.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PIXL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PIXL price information.
During today, the price change of PIXL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PIXL to USD was $ +0.0055190546.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PIXL to USD was $ -0.0055698901.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PIXL to USD was $ -0.020541858449817966.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0055190546
|+19.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055698901
|-19.52%
|90 Days
|$ -0.020541858449817966
|-41.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of PIXL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-0.29%
-16.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Pixl is a gaming utility token for The Pixlverse. It will be used for all gaming related transactions (breeding, leveling up, buying in game assets, paying to battle opponents etc etc. What makes your project unique? The Pixlverse is one of the first Web3 native games being released with 100% playability on mobile. It is a pet battler style game with extremely in depth game mechanics to keep players coming back for more. History of your project. The Pixlverse is an NFT project founded by the creators of Sappy Seals. These projects come under the banner of Pixl Labs who have an in house industry leading team of game designers, developers, tokenomics experts and marketers. What’s next for your project? Public launch of The Pixlverse and years of developing the game until it is respected in the competitive and casual gaming scene. What can your token be used for? All Pixlverse in game purchases as well as other Pixl Lab related promotions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PIXL to VND
₫750.693268
|1 PIXL to AUD
A$0.04421716
|1 PIXL to GBP
￡0.0213954
|1 PIXL to EUR
€0.025103936
|1 PIXL to USD
$0.0285272
|1 PIXL to MYR
RM0.121811144
|1 PIXL to TRY
₺1.097156112
|1 PIXL to JPY
¥4.134732368
|1 PIXL to RUB
₽2.365760696
|1 PIXL to INR
₹2.411118944
|1 PIXL to IDR
Rp467.658941568
|1 PIXL to KRW
₩39.954055232
|1 PIXL to PHP
₱1.5832596
|1 PIXL to EGP
￡E.1.447184856
|1 PIXL to BRL
R$0.16117868
|1 PIXL to CAD
C$0.039367536
|1 PIXL to BDT
৳3.47746568
|1 PIXL to NGN
₦45.863464712
|1 PIXL to UAH
₴1.18673152
|1 PIXL to VES
Bs2.5103936
|1 PIXL to PKR
Rs8.042388224
|1 PIXL to KZT
₸14.773095792
|1 PIXL to THB
฿0.94425032
|1 PIXL to TWD
NT$0.876070312
|1 PIXL to AED
د.إ0.104694824
|1 PIXL to CHF
Fr0.023392304
|1 PIXL to HKD
HK$0.2210858
|1 PIXL to MAD
.د.م0.264161872
|1 PIXL to MXN
$0.558562576