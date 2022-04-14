Pizza (PIZZA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pizza (PIZZA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Pizza (PIZZA) Information

Celebration of Pizza because who doesn't love pizza. Through a mindshare for the love of pizza we can spread the word of how great pizza is as it brings joy to many across the world. Since many people across the world enjoy pizza, it is something very easy and simply to unify so many people of diverse backgrounds--making it the perfect substance. If you have never had a pizza before, join the community and explore new flavors that may enhance your world.

https://www.pizzapump.com/

Market Cap:
$ 102.15K
$ 102.15K$ 102.15K
Total Supply:
$ 999.79M
$ 999.79M$ 999.79M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.79M
$ 999.79M$ 999.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 102.15K
$ 102.15K$ 102.15K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00145916
$ 0.00145916$ 0.00145916
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00010211
$ 0.00010211$ 0.00010211

Pizza (PIZZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pizza (PIZZA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PIZZA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PIZZA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PIZZA's tokenomics, explore PIZZA token's live price!

PIZZA Price Prediction

Want to know where PIZZA might be heading? Our PIZZA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.