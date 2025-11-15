Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-15 14:12:04 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 5.46K
Total Supply:
$ 991.43M
Circulating Supply:
$ 991.43M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.46K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00016458
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000534
Current Price:
$ 0
Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Information

Changing the planet one coin at a time. We plant trees 24/7 o our livestream, do charity donations, community events, and collaboration with local schools for tree planting.

🌱Planted around 700 trees so far, seedlings we planted includes: Mangroves, Almond, Java Plum, Coconuts, Tangerine, Star Apple, Avocado, Guava, Cranberry, and Narra. 🌱Donated more than 2k USD to #teamtrees, basically planting 2k trees with our donation. 🌱Donated around 5k USD to other Charity Organizations. 🌱Gaveaway more than 1k USD to Community Events includes “Plant to Win” and more

Official Website:
https://plantfun.org/

Plantfun (PLANTFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Plantfun (PLANTFUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PLANTFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PLANTFUN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PLANTFUN's tokenomics, explore PLANTFUN token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

