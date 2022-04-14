Plants VS Ronke (PVR) Tokenomics
Plants vs Ronke (PVR) Grow. Defend. Earn.
Plants vs Ronke is a click-to-earn farming and defense game built on the Ronin blockchain, inspired by the classic "Plants vs Undead" — but with an upgraded token economy, no LE system, and full ownership of NFTs.
Players plant Seed NFTs or temporary crops, water and protect them using farming items, defend against random weather or enemy events, and harvest $PVR tokens. Own Land NFTs to earn passive income when others water your land. Upgrade your Farm Slots, boost your hashpower, and stake your way to long-term rewards.
Plants VS Ronke (PVR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Plants VS Ronke (PVR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PVR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PVR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.