PLANZ Price (Z)
The live price of PLANZ (Z) today is 0.02414509 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.42M USD. Z to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PLANZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PLANZ price change within the day is +18.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the Z to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate Z price information.
During today, the price change of PLANZ to USD was $ +0.00383569.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PLANZ to USD was $ -0.0003089847.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PLANZ to USD was $ -0.0096845497.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PLANZ to USD was $ -0.017958748212982615.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00383569
|+18.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003089847
|-1.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0096845497
|-40.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.017958748212982615
|-42.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of PLANZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.71%
+18.89%
-0.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PLANZ.inc will issue $Z as a corporate token. Unlike tokens dedicated to specific DApps (such as games or DeFi), $Z is associated with all 10+ projects in which PLANZ.inc is involved. How tokens will be used after buyback A certain percentage of the revenue from each project will be used to buy back **$Z tokens** and distribute the tokens as follows: 50% → Distributed as $Z staking rewards 50% → Stored as **treasury** and used for future reward distributions This mechanism will sustainably increase the value of $Z and support the development of the entire PLANZ.inc ecosystem. In addition, PLANZ.inc will use a portion of the revenue from each project it operates or partners with to buy back $Z.
|1 Z to VND
₫635.37804335
|1 Z to AUD
A$0.0371834386
|1 Z to GBP
￡0.0176259157
|1 Z to EUR
€0.0207647774
|1 Z to USD
$0.02414509
|1 Z to MYR
RM0.1035824361
|1 Z to TRY
₺0.9578357203
|1 Z to JPY
¥3.5268732963
|1 Z to RUB
₽1.8951481141
|1 Z to INR
₹2.0846870706
|1 Z to IDR
Rp395.8210842096
|1 Z to KRW
₩33.1207857566
|1 Z to PHP
₱1.3820649516
|1 Z to EGP
￡E.1.2234317103
|1 Z to BRL
R$0.1325565441
|1 Z to CAD
C$0.0330787733
|1 Z to BDT
৳2.950529998
|1 Z to NGN
₦37.4340646342
|1 Z to UAH
₴1.0109549183
|1 Z to VES
Bs2.48694427
|1 Z to PKR
Rs6.847547524
|1 Z to KZT
₸12.6018053728
|1 Z to THB
฿0.7917175011
|1 Z to TWD
NT$0.7168677221
|1 Z to AED
د.إ0.0886124803
|1 Z to CHF
Fr0.0195575229
|1 Z to HKD
HK$0.1892975056
|1 Z to MAD
.د.م0.2206861226
|1 Z to MXN
$0.4616541208