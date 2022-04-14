ExchangeDEX+
The live Pleasing Gold price today is 4,337.1 USD.PGOLD market cap is 84,664,777 USD. Track real-time PGOLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Pleasing Gold Price (PGOLD)

1 PGOLD to USD Live Price:

$4,346.55
-0.90%1D
Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:03:05 (UTC+8)

Pleasing Gold Price Today

The live Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) price today is $ 4,337.1, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current PGOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,337.1 per PGOLD.

Pleasing Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 84,664,777, with a circulating supply of 19.51K PGOLD. During the last 24 hours, PGOLD traded between $ 4,312.78 (low) and $ 4,400.63 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,544.35, while the all-time low was $ 3,855.69.

In short-term performance, PGOLD moved -0.07% in the last hour and -3.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Market Information

$ 84.66M
--
$ 84.66M
19.51K
19,505.0
The current Market Cap of Pleasing Gold is $ 84.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PGOLD is 19.51K, with a total supply of 19505.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.66M.

Pleasing Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4,312.78
24H Low
$ 4,400.63
24H High

$ 4,312.78
$ 4,400.63
$ 4,544.35
$ 3,855.69
-0.07%

-1.10%

-3.10%

-3.10%

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ -48.49901562645.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ +95.1655156200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ +364.7188828800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pleasing Gold to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -48.49901562645-1.10%
30 Days$ +95.1655156200+2.19%
60 Days$ +364.7188828800+8.41%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Pleasing Gold

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PGOLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pleasing Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Pleasing Gold will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for PGOLD price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Pleasing Gold Price Prediction.

What is Pleasing Gold (PGOLD)

Pleasing Golden is an RWA platform that transforms precious metals into liquid, yield-generating tokens accessible to anyone, anywhere. Pleasing Golden’s vision is to make gold ownership open, liquid, and collaborative. Through tokenization and a suite of liquidity-sharing programs—including DeFi liquidity leasing and Tokenization-as-a-Service—the brand transforms slow, closed markets into dynamic, programmable assets that can circulate instantly among builders, traders, and holders.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) is the tokenized gold of Pleasing Golden, each representing one troy ounce of LBMA-certified physical gold. It has a few features:

  • Unlimited physical redemption: holders can redeem PGOLD for allocated bars of nearly any size in Hong Kong, with expansion planned across greater APAC and Dubai.
  • Fractional access and 24/7 liquidity: trade gold globally from as little as 0.01 oz, powered by Chainlink data and infrastructure.
  • Instant settlement: PGOLD can be converted into stablecoins in real time, providing seamless transitions between gold and stable exposure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Pleasing Gold

What is the current price of Pleasing Gold?

Pleasing Gold is trading at ₹389587.06679382630000, representing a price movement of -1.10% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does PGOLD compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -1.10% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If PGOLD is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Pleasing Gold performing compared to Stablecoins,Tokenized Assets,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Commodities,Commodity-backed Stablecoin,ApeChain Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Stablecoins,Tokenized Assets,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tokenized Commodities,Commodity-backed Stablecoin,ApeChain Ecosystem segment, PGOLD demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Pleasing Gold's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹7605151398.9032783810000 positions PGOLD at rank #467, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹387402.483209305340000 to ₹395293.752448621390000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is PGOLD trading?

Pleasing Gold has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact PGOLD's valuation?

With 19505.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pleasing Gold

How much will 1 Pleasing Gold be worth in 2030?
If Pleasing Gold were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Pleasing Gold prices and expected ROI.
Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

