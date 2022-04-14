Pleasing Gold Price Today

The live Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) price today is $ 4,337.1, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current PGOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,337.1 per PGOLD.

Pleasing Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 84,664,777, with a circulating supply of 19.51K PGOLD. During the last 24 hours, PGOLD traded between $ 4,312.78 (low) and $ 4,400.63 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,544.35, while the all-time low was $ 3,855.69.

In short-term performance, PGOLD moved -0.07% in the last hour and -3.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.66M$ 84.66M $ 84.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.66M$ 84.66M $ 84.66M Circulation Supply 19.51K 19.51K 19.51K Total Supply 19,505.0 19,505.0 19,505.0

The current Market Cap of Pleasing Gold is $ 84.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PGOLD is 19.51K, with a total supply of 19505.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.66M.